Rohit Sharma's Reaction Breaks the Internet as He Gets the Nod for T20 WC 2024 Captaincy

Star batsman Rohit Sharma has been named as the captain for the T20 World Cup 2024 by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. He expressed confidence in Sharma's leadership, stating that he believes the Men in Blue will secure the title under his guidance. This announcement was made on Wednesday (February 14) before the third Test between India and England, and it quickly garnered attention on social media due to Rohit Sharma's reaction.

Jay Shah confidently said, "I want to promise you that we'll lift the trophy in Barbados in the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma's captaincy." After Shah made the official announcement of India’s captain, Rohit, who attended the event, was seen clapping and giving a reaction that is now going viral on the internet.

Rohit captained the Indian team to the T20 World Cup semi-finals in 2022. Following their defeat to England, he did not participate in any T20I matches in 2023. There were speculations that he might not play T20Is for India again, but these rumors were put to rest when he returned as captain for a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in January 2024. He justified his return by scoring a century (121*) in the third T20I at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on January 17.



West Indies and the United States of America to host T20 World Cup 2024

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in June, hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America. The 20-team tournament will commence on June 1 (June 2 IST) with a match between co-hosts USA and Canada in Dallas. The final is set to take place at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29. India will begin their campaign on Wednesday (June 5) against Ireland, with a highly anticipated match against Pakistan scheduled for June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.