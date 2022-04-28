Rovman Powell's heroics power Delhi to a comfortable win over Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders failed to capitalize on the perfect start given by Umesh Yadav as the two time champions stumbled to yet another loss. A 65-run stand between Warner and Lalit Yadav set up the chase for the Delhi Capitals. They lost three wickets in quick succession including Warner and Pant, the game was in balance at 84/5 but KKR's fifth bowler cost them. Umesh and Narine were bowled out which made Powell's job easier in finishing the game.

Earlier, except skipper Shreyas Iyer (42), the KKR top-order struggled to get going against the Capitals’ bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting at number six, Nitish Rana top-scored with 57 off 34 balls and hit three fours and four sixes, even as the others failed to leave KKR reeling at 35/4 at one stage. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the most impressive bowler with figures of 4/14 from three overs, while Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets in a brilliant final over.