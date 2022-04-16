Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bowl, Mitchell Marsh makes debut for Delhi

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to field first against a resurgent Delhi Capitals. RCB are one of the six teams on six points and a win tonight will take them to the top-three. They come into this match on the back of a 23-run loss at the hands of Chennai. Mitchell Marsh will make his debut for Delhi after a long layoff from injury.

For the Capitals, Prithvi Shaw has been brilliant upfront and even Warner notched up a half-ton in the previous outing as Delhi thrashed KKR by 44 runs. With Mitch Marsh expected to slot into the XI, DC's team-balance will be strengthened significantly. For RCB, Harshal Patel returns to the playing XI after the sad demise of his sister which saw him miss RCB's last game. In the absence of Harshal Patel, they conceded 156 runs in the last ten overs.