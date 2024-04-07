RR skipper Sanju Samson completes 4,000 runs in IPL career

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 7 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson completed 4,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, becoming the 16th player to do so.

Samson accomplished this milestone during his side's IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

In the game, the right-handed batter was at his attacking best, scoring 69 in 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. His strike rate was over 164 in this inning.

Now in 156 IPL games, Samson has made 4,066 runs at an average of 29.89 and a strike rate of 137.73. He has scored three centuries and 22 fifties in 152 innings, with the best score of 119.

Besides stints with Rajasthan Royals, first from 2013-15 and then from 2018 onwards, Samson has also played for Delhi Capitals.

Samson is the RR's top-scorer in IPL, with 3,389 runs in 128 matches at an average of 30.53 and a strike rate of over 140, with two centuries and 19 fifties.

For Delhi from 2016-17, Samson played 28 matches, scoring 677 runs at an average of just above 27 and a strike rate of 127.26, making two centuries and 19 fifties.

The highest run-getter in IPL is RCB's star batter Virat Kohli. In 242 IPL matches, Virat has scored 7,579 runs at an average of 38.27 and a strike rate of over 130. He has scored eight centuries and 52 fifties, with the best score of 113*.

Coming to the match, RR put RCB to field first. Despite an opening partnership of 125 runs between skipper Faf Du Plessis (44 in 33 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Virat Kohli (113* in 72 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes), RCB failed to put up a fine total on the board, settling for 183/3 in their 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) was the pick of the bowlers for RR. Nandre Burger also took a wicket.

In the run-chase, RR did lose Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. But skipper Sanju Samson (69 in 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) joined forces with Jos Buttler (100* in 58 balls, with nine fours and four sixes), who roared back into form with a century in his 100th IPL match. Despite some quick wickets later, RR chased down the total with five balls and six wickets in hand.

Reece Topley (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Yash Dayal and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each but it was not enough.

Buttler took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

RR is at the top spot, having won four of their four games, which gives them eight points. RCB is in the eighth spot with a win in their five matches, giving them only two points.

