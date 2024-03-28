RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 Runs, Register 2nd Win of the Season

The Rajasthan Royals secured their second consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with a dominant performance against the Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on March 28. RR defeated Rishabh Pant's team by 12 runs.

Early Setback for Rajasthan

Batting first, Rajasthan struggled early, losing their top three batsmen for a combined total of just 31 runs. They found themselves in a precarious position at 36/3 after 7.2 overs.

Parag's Heroics Rescue RR

Riyan Parag stepped up for RR, launching a counterattack from the start of his innings. Striking at over 180, his unbeaten 84 runs propelled RR to a competitive 185/5 in their 20 overs. Parag's knock included seven fours and six sixes, with a particularly impressive 25 runs taken off the returning Anrich Nortje in the final over, electrifying the crowd.

Delhi's Futile Chase

In response, David Warner provided early momentum for Delhi with a gritty 49 runs. However, captain Rishabh Pant, playing in his 100th match for the Delhi Capitals, was dismissed for just 28 runs by Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal continued his impressive spell, picking up two more wickets, including Rishabh Pant and Abhishek Porel.

Tristan Stubbs' fiery 44-run unbeaten cameo couldn't prevent Delhi from succumbing to their second consecutive defeat in IPL 2024. The Capitals will look to bounce back when they take the field next.

