RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals' Unbeaten Streak Ends with Three-Wicket Loss to Gujarat Titans

The Rajasthan Royals' dream run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end Wednesday as they fell to a three-wicket defeat against the Gujarat Titans. Sanju Samson's team, which had won its first four matches of the season, was unable to overcome a strong batting performance by the Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The Royals were on track to match some of the best unbeaten starts in IPL history, previously achieved by teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Delhi Capitals. The Royals' longest unbeaten streak was six matches in 2008, a season they went on to win.

Batting first, the Royals' openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal (24) and Jos Buttler (8), couldn't capitalize during the powerplay. Jaiswal attempted an early flurry of boundaries, but both fell cheaply.

Captain Sanju Samson (68 not out) and Riyan Parag (76) steadied the innings with a crucial partnership. Parag continued his impressive form this season with a blazing knock, while Samson played a supporting role with a well-compiled half-century. The Royals finished with a formidable 196/3 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a challenging 197, the Gujarat Titans got off to a strong start with openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharshan putting on an unbeaten 44-run partnership in the powerplay. Gill, who surpassed the 3,000-run mark in the IPL during his innings, top-scored with a 44-ball 72.

While wickets fell at regular intervals for the Titans, crucial contributions from Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia helped them chase down the target with three wickets remaining. The win was a hard-fought victory for the Titans, who snapped the Royals' unbeaten streak.