Ruturaj has got opportunity at right time, can do wonders for India: Chetan Sharma

New Delhi, Jan 1 India's chief selector Chetan Sharma has said that in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been selected for the upcoming South Africa ODIs, has got the opportunity at the right time and the young batter could do 'wonders' for the national team.

The Sharma-led Senior Selection Committee on Friday announced the India squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to be played on January 19, 21 and 23 at Paarl and Cape Town respectively.

"See, absolutely (he has) got the opportunity at the right time. He was in the T20 team and also now he is in the ODI team, wherever his place can be made, selectors are thinking he will go and do wonders for the country," Sharma said at the team selection press conference.

The 24-year-old Ruturaj was the leading run-scorer in the 2021 edition of the IPL scoring 635 runs at an average of 45.35. He played an important role in Chennai Super Kings winning the title in UAE.

The young batting star continued his brilliant form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, aggregating 603 runs in just five matches, to become the leading scorer in the tournament.

The chief selector said that Ruturaj was rewarded for his outstanding performance and now it's up to the management to see when he can play.

"We have selected him (Ruturaj). Now it is up to the (team) management to see when he can play in the XI, when he is required and how to go about the combination, these things we will coordinate," Sharma said.

"But, at present, he (Ruturaj) was in the T20 side also against New Zealand and he is in ODI now. He is doing well and he is rewarded for that," he added.

