SA vs Ind, 1st Test: Hosts keep run flow in check, Kohli and Pujara at crease (Lunch, Day 4)

South Africa pegged back India in the first session on Day 4 of the first Test match here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Wednesday.

At Lunch, India's score read 79/3 with Cheteshwar Pujara (12*) and Virat Kohli (18*) still on the crease for the visitors. For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi scalped one wicket each in the opening session of the day.

India lost Thakur, the nightwatchman, and KL Rahul, the opener, this morning but they've managed to add 63 runs, pushing their lead beyond 200.

Resuming the penultimate day on 16/1, South African bowlers kept Indian batters at the edge. Soon, Rabada dismissed Shradul Thakur. Thakur was dismissed for 10 off 26 balls.

After drinks, KL Rahul chased down on a wide delivery from Ngidi and slashed it behind to Elgar at first slip for 23 off 74 balls.

After that, India captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara assured that India didn't lose any more wickets in the first session.

On Tuesday, India lost Mayank Agarwal's at the cusp of the stumps but the visitors still ended Day Three of the first Test in the driver's seat. India had bundled out South Africa for 197 in the third session before the hosts lost Mayank's wicket minutes before the end of the play. Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul then took India to 16/1 at stumps with a lead of 146 runs.

Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul on Day 3 and also completed 200 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Brief Scores: India 327/10 and 79/3 (KL Rahul 23, Marco Jansen 1-14) vs SA 197/10 (Temba Bavuma 52, Quinton de Kock 34; Mohammed Shami 5/44)

( With inputs from ANI )

