'Sab Peete Hai': Senior Indian Cricketers Tarnished His Image for Drinking, Claims Praveen Kumar

Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar made a shocking revelation during a conversation with The Lallantop. He stated, "When I was in the Indian team, seniors said, 'Don't drink, don't do this, don't do that.' The senior players said, 'Everyone does it. But the thing is, they tarnish your image by saying, 'PK drinks.' Everyone drinks." Praveen Kumar shared his perspective on the challenges he faced due to such perceptions.

In response to a question about whether senior players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, or Sourav Ganguly gave him this advice, Praveen chose not to name anyone on camera but indicated that people are aware of who tarnished his image. He emphasized that those who know him personally understand the truth and that a negative image was unjustly created.

Praveen Kumar played for the Indian cricket team from 2007 to 2012, featuring in six Tests, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20Is. He also played for IPL teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Praveen had notable performances during his career, including a match-winning spell against Australia in the CB Series final in 2008. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in October 2018.