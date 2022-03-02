Sairaj Bahutule to assist Team India for Virat Kohli's 100th Test

Former Indian cricketer Sairaj Bahutule will assist the Indian squad ahead of the 1st Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Bahutule is currently the bowling coach of National Cricket Academy. Speculations were rife that Bahutule might be in contention for the role of spin bowling coach of the senior men’s side.

However, a BCCI official put these talks to rest and said that Bahutule has been in Mohali and has already been working with the Test specialists. The official also confirmed that Bahutule will return back to his duties at the NCA. “Sai has been in Mohali with the Test specialists who had gone there more than a week ago. He has been assisting them in their training while Rahul and others were with the white ball squad. They will be with the side for a couple of more days before going back to the NCA,” said the BCCI official as quoted by Cricbuzz. Earlier, BCCI had allowed 50% capacity crowd for the test which marks Virat Kohli's 100th appearance for India in whites.

