Sania Mirza and cricketer husband Shoaib Malik to part ways?

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik are reportedly facing a rough patch in their relationship. ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 8, 2022 03:24 PM2022-11-08T15:24:42+5:302022-11-08T15:25:32+5:30

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik are reportedly facing a rough patch in their relationship. According to some of the latest Instagram posts on Sania’s account, it seems their marital status is in trouble and now a recent Insta story has added more fuel to the speculations of their divorce rumours. She recently shared a cryptic post, that left her fans and well-wishers in doubt. She wrote, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah".

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in a star-studded wedding April 2010. They have a four-year-old son, Izhaan. The couple recently flew to Dubai to celebrate his birthday. Shoaib Malik also shared snippets from the birthday celebrations on social media.

 

