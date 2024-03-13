What Wrong Shoiab Malik Has Done? Pakistani Actress Hira Soomro Defends Cricketer

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been making headlines recently due to her personal life. Sania's ex-husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, recently got married for the third time, tying the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Shoaib faced criticism and trolling for his third marriage, not only from Indian fans but also from some Pakistani fans. Pakistani actress Heera Soomro has come forward to support Shoaib, stating in a podcast interview, "What has Shoaib Malik done wrong? I don't know what has caused such an uproar."

When the host mentioned that people were upset because Shoaib left Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, Heera defended Shoaib, saying, "He could have married Sana even if he was with her. I don't know why people are sad. Is it because he left his ex-wife(Sania Mirza) or brought another wife?"

The host expressed sympathy for Sania Mirza, and Heera continued to support Shoaib, stating, "Sania has opened herself up. Maybe she doesn't know Shoaib." However, the host suggested that Shoaib might be having an affair outside of his marriages, to which Heera responded, "People who have affairs don't get married. Nowadays, people have 10 girlfriends even after marriage."

It's worth noting that Heera Soomro faced trolling after her previous support for Shoaib, and the recent comments have sparked further reactions on social media. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010 and have a son named Izhan. Sania openly announced her divorce from Shoaib.