Sanju Samson becomes leading run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals in IPL history

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 5 : India batter and Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson became the highest run-scorer for his franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

He accomplished this landmark during his side's match against Punjab Kings at Guwahati.

In the match, during a run chase of 198 runs, Samson scored 42 off 25 balls. His knock consisted of five fours and a six. Runs flowed from his bat at a strike rate of 168.00. His innings was ended by pacer Nathan Ellis, who dismissed him after Matthew Short caught him.

In 118 matches for Rajasthan Royals, Samson has scored 3,138 runs at an average of 30.46. He has scored two centuries and 18 fifties for his side, with the best score of 119. His runs have come at a strike rate of 137.99.

He has overtaken Ajinkya Rahane, another India middle-order batter who has played for RR. In 106 matches for RR, he has scored 3,098 runs at an average of 35.60. He scored two centuries and 21 fifties for the side with the best score of 105*.

Other notable run-scorers for RR include Shane Watson (2,474 runs in 84 matches with two tons and 14 fifties), Jos Buttler (2,377 runs in 60 matches with five tons and 15 fifties) and Rahul Dravid (1,324 runs in 52 matches with seven fifties).

Samson in his entire IPL career, having represented Delhi Capitals besides RR, has scored 3,623 runs in 140 matches at an average of 29.45 with three tons and 18 fifties and the best score of 119. He is the 17th-highest run-scorer in IPL history.

Coming to the match, Punjab Kings posted 197/4 after being put to bat first by RR. An explosive 90-run opening stand between Prabhsimran Singh (60 off 34 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and skipper Shikhar Dhawan was extremely helpful for Punjab. Jitesh Sharma (27 off 16 balls, two fours and a six) also had a 33-ball 66-run stand with Dhawan, who finished unbeaten at 86 off 56 balls, consisting of nine fours and three sixes.

In chase of 198, Rajasthan were left struggling at 124/6 in 15 overs. Samson had played a crucial knock of 42 at the top. But a late flourish from Shimron Hetmyer (36 off 18 balls with one fours and three sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (32* off 15 balls with three fours and two sixes) almost won RR the game as they put on a quickfire stand of 62 runs in 27 balls. But Sam Curran's final over heroics helped PBKS defend 16 runs and win the match by five runs. RR finished at 192/7 in their 20 overs.

Nathan Ellis (4/30) was the pick of the bowlers for the Punjab Kings. Arshdeep Singh also got two wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor