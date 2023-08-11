Shahnawaz Dahani takes a dig at PCB board after Asia Cup snub, to face action

Pakistan's young pace sensation Shahnawaz Dhani has taken a dig at the Rashid Latif and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after being overlooked for the 2023 Asia Cup. Dahani dug up the stats put together by Rashid Latif on his official Twitter handle.

After the announcement was made, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif took to Twitter and shared a stat which highlighted the list of Pakistan bowlers with impressive performances in List A cricket. The list didn't have Shahnawaz Dahani's name and it didn't go down well with the right-arm pacer who responded to Rashid's tweet with his List A stats and captioned it as, " Seems as if Dahani is not a Paksitani pacer??".

The 25-year-old pacer didn't stop there. He put out another tweet saying "Not even single journalist or cricket analyst even dared to ask questions or show these stats to selectors #Ripsportsjournalism." Rashid took cognizance of his mistake and replied to Dahani saying "My mistake Dahani I will make new."

However, in a surprising move, Dahani deleted his tweets but not before netizens took screenshots of the same. As per reports, Dahani might have to face disciplinary action because of his tweet targetting journalists. He is currently playing in the Lanka Premier League for Dambulla Aura and represented Pakistan A in the recently culminated Emerging Asia Cup where he bagged a five-wicket haul in the game against Nepal.