Shahrukh Khan To Perform In WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony in Bengaluru

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to perform at the opening ceremony of the upcoming Women’s Premier League, which is set to start from Friday with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Khan is the owner of the Indian Premier League franchise club Kolkata Knight Riders which does not have a WPL team.

Notably, several other actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff will also be joining the star-studded lineup of performers for the WPL 2024 opening ceremony.Similar to the inaugural season, the 2024 Women's Premier League will feature five competing teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Delhi Capitals Women, Mumbai Indians Women, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz. The opening match of the tournament will feature a clash between the defending champions, Mumbai Indians Women, and the runners-up from the previous season, Delhi Capitals Women. Meanwhile Royal Challengers Bangalore will kick off their tournament campaign against UP Warriorz on February 24.