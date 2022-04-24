Shakib named in Bangladesh squad for first Test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh Cricket Board has included Shoriful Islam in their 16-member squad for the opening Test of the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, to begin from May 15. BCB had earlier said that he was likely to miss the first game due to a surgery but are now confident he'll be fit on time. Shoriful and Taskin Ahmed had returned home from South Africa after the first Test due to injuries.

Shakib Al Hasan, who had missed the Tests against South Africa in March due to personal reasons, has returned to Bangladesh's side for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram on May 15. Uncapped fast bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja, who was also named in the squad for the Pakistan Test last year, has also been named in the 16-member squad. Shakib's last match in whites was against Pakistan at home before he skipped the New Zealand and South Africa Tests. There was no place for Shadman Islam and Abu Jayed in the squad, while Taskin Ahmed is still recovering from his shoulder injury. Left-arm quick Shoriful Islam was included in the squad subject to fitness after he didn't play the Tests in South Africa due to an ankle injury.