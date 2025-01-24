Shardul Thakur Slams Sensational Ton to Rescue Mumbai Against J&K in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 (Watch Video)

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur scored a brilliant century in the second innings of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Mumbai were in deep trouble, having been reduced to 91/6 when Thakur came to the crease. The all-rounder played a crucial knock, scoring his second First-Class century to help Mumbai recover.

💯 for Shardul Thakur 🙌🙌



A crucial knock under pressure 👏



The celebrations say it all 👌#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/oYXDhqotjOpic.twitter.com/o3XQIjzRAH — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 24, 2025

Thakur reached his hundred on the third ball of the 60th over, sweeping a delivery for a single. He celebrated by running with his hands raised in the air and then recreated a gesture similar to former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, pointing towards the dressing room. Thakur completed his century off just 105 balls, hitting 15 boundaries.

At the time of writing, Thakur was unbeaten on 113 runs off 119 balls, with a strike rate of 94.96. His knock included 17 boundaries, and Mumbai were 267/7 after being reduced to 101/7 earlier in the innings.

Thakur’s magnificent knock came after top-order batsmen such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer failed to make significant contributions.

In the first innings, Thakur had also played a fighting knock, scoring 51 runs off 57 balls, including five fours and two sixes, to help Mumbai recover.

Before this game, Thakur had scored 2,114 runs in 88 First-Class matches. The 33-year-old once again proved his reliability as a lower-order batter in a crucial moment for Mumbai.