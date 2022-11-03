Shikhar Dhawan appointed Punjab Kings skipper for IPL 2023

Shikhar Dhawan is set to take over the captaincy of Punjab Kings from Mayank Agarwal in the 2023 edition of IPL.While Agarwal was retained by the Kings, Dhawan was bought for Rs. 8.25 crore in the mega auction. In the 2022 season of IPL, Dhawan smashed 460 runs in 14 games with a strike rate of 122.66 and an average of 38.33.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the decision of Dhawan to replace Mayank was approved on Wednesday during a board meeting of PBKS and was backed by Trevor Bayliss, Kings' newly appointed head coach. Mayank Agarwal joined the PBKS in IPL 2018 and forged a terrific opening combination with then-captain KL Rahul. Agarwal was named captain after Rahul parted ways with the franchise before the IPL 2022 auction and his elevation up from the ranks coincided with a dip in form though. Agarwal scored just 196 runs in 13 matches at an average of 16.33.However, it still remains to be seen, whether or not Agarwal is retained by the franchise with the last date set at November 15.