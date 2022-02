The first buy of the mega auction was Shikhar Dhawan and he was sold to Punjab Kings after intense bidding by Royals, Capitals and Punjab Kings. Shikhar Dhawan was part of the first set of 10 'marquee' players to go under the hammer in the 2022 IPL auction. The 36-year-old IPL veteran played for Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad before Delhi brought him back to his home town in a trade deal in 2019.