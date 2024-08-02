Shivam Dube Claims Maiden ODI Wicket in IND vs SL 1st One Day International in Colombo (Watch Video)

All-rounder Shivam Dube marked his debut ODI wicket for India during the ongoing first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday. Dube dismissed Kusal Mendis for 14 runs off 31 balls. The conditions at the ground were favourable for seam bowlers, and Dube capitalised on the opportunity. His delivery pitched on a good length and straightened, beating Mendis’ defence and striking him on the back pad. Although Mendis opted for a review, the decision was upheld with three reds on the replay, sending him back to the pavilion.

Dube gets his maiden ODI wicket ☝️



A moment that the all-rounder will never forget 🤩



Watch #SLvIND LIVE NOW on #SonyLIV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/x1luTfdoMo — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) August 2, 2024

Dube’s inclusion in the team comes after Hardik Pandya withdrew from the series due to personal reasons. The Indian team management is assessing Dube's ability to fill Pandya’s role, and he has made a promising start by securing the crucial wicket of Mendis in the 14th over.

Earlier in the match, Mohammed Siraj had dismissed Avishka Fernando in the third over. Sri Lanka, having won the toss and chosen to bat first on a dry pitch, aimed to set a competitive total around 250 runs.

Siraj strikes early! 💥



The perfect start for the visitors as Fernando departs 👊



Watch #SLvIND LIVE NOW on #SonyLIVpic.twitter.com/GKn71sAiUX — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) August 2, 2024

However, conditions have favoured the Indian pacers, with Siraj and Arshdeep Singh exploiting the overcast weather effectively. India, with their experienced squad, will be aiming to restrict Sri Lanka and chase down the target efficiently.