Shivam Dube sold to Chennai Super Kings for 4 crores

India all-rounder Shivam Dube was acquired by Chennai Super Kings for 3.40 crore crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday. The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru A bidding war for Dube took place between a number of teams. The lanky all-rounder was released by Rajasthan during the retentons. In December 2018, he was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the player auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League.In February 2021, Dube was bought by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League.

In October 2019, Dube was named in India's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their series against Bangladesh.[18][19] He made his T20I debut for India, against Bangladesh, on 3 November 2019.[20] Later the same month, Dube was named in India's One Day International (ODI) squad for their series against the West Indies.He made his ODI debut for India, against the West Indies, on 15 December 2019.On 2 February 2020, in the fifth T20I match against New Zealand, Dube bowled the second-most expensive over in a T20I match, conceding 34 runs.