Shoaib Malik's 2023 Instagram Post with Sana Javed Resurfaces After Wedding

Amid rumors of divorce from Indian tennis player Saniya Mirza, Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik has married renowned Pakistani actress Sana Javed. On Saturday, January 20th, Shoaib Malik announced his marriage by sharing photos on Instagram, which quickly went viral. This announcement came as a surprise to everyone. Some users conducted a detailed search on Shoaib's Instagram and found a 2023 post where he had shared a picture with Sana along with a cute caption.

In the 2023 post, which has now gone viral, Shoaib shared a picture with Sana and captioned it "Happy Birthday Buddy" alongside a snapshot of the two. The post has resurfaced after their wedding.





Shoaib's past marriage to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza became a topic of conversation. Sania recently posted a meaningful quote about the difficulties of divorce on her Instagram stories, sparking further speculation about the end of her marriage to Malik.