'Shocked and saddened': BCCI mourns Amitabh Choudhary's demise

Mumbai, Aug 16 The Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Tuesday expressed shock and grief at the untimely demise of Amitabh Choudhary, former BCCI acting secretary, a veteran administrator and a distinguished IPS officer.

Amitabh Choudhary died of a heart attack in Ranchi on Tuesday morning. He was 62.

BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly said, "I am shocked and saddened to learn of the sad demise of Mr Amitabh Choudhary. I had a long association with him and have always cherished our meetings. I got to know him first on the tour of Zimbabwe when I was leading India, and he was the Team Manager.

"Over the course of time, our interactions grew and his passion for the sport was evident. Today, we have a world-class stadium and complex in Ranchi and it is thanks to his vision and relentless efforts. Jharkhand has come up the ranks in a quick time and I am sure he will be happier when more cricketers from the state play for India. My thoughts and sympathy are with his friends and family in this hour of grief."

Choudhary, an IIT Kharagpur alumni, is credited for transforming the cricketing landscape in Jharkhand and building the infrastructure to boost grassroots cricket in the state.

After having served as the Senior Superintendent of Police, Choudhary veered towards cricket, his abiding passion and served as the president of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association. He worked tirelessly to realise his dream of having a state-of-the-art facility in Jharkhand and making Ranchi, a buzzing cricketing hub.

During his tenure, the International Cricket Stadium was ready and equipped with modern amenities in under four years and hosted its first international match, an ODI between India and England in January 2013. Graced with multiple skills he was first appointed the manager of the India U19 team in 2003 and the senior team in the following year.

He donned different hats in BCCI having served as a member of the IPL Governing Council in 2013, as Jt. Secretary of Junior Cricket Committee, Umpire Sub Committee, Vizzy Trophy Committee, NCA Board and Entertainment Committee in 2014-15. Following the 85th AGM of the Board, he was elected as the Honorary Jt. Secretary in 2015 and was later the Acting Secretary of the BCCI.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, "I am in complete shock and disbelief to hear the passing of Mr Amitabh Choudhary. As an administrator, he was very passionate and wanted to bring about a real change at the grassroots level. Cricket in Jharkhand was at a very nascent stage when he took over and we have witnessed a real transformation under his leadership. He assumed key BCCI positions during a challenging period and navigated the ship really well. Our talks often revolved around the game and administration, and he always spoke with a lot of zeal. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May the almighty give them the strength to overcome this loss."

BCCI treasurer, Arun Singh Dhumal said, "It is a sad day for all of us as at BCCI with the untimely loss of a passionate cricket administrator. Right from the start, Amitabh Choudhary Ji was keen on developing cricket in Jharkhand and during his tenure as the JSCA President, he ensured that a lot of developmental activities took place in the state. Ranchi now has a modern stadium with grass banks and hills, and it was built in a short time. The cricketers from the state are now making their mark across age groups and are benefitting from the improved infrastructure put in place. The BCCI values his contribution and this is a significant loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

