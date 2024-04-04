Shubman Gill Becomes Gujarat Titans' First Player to Reach 1,500 IPL Runs

Shubman Gill reached a milestone of 1,500 runs for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during Match 17 of the 2024 season against the Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Gill stands alone as the only batter with over 1,000 IPL runs for the Titans, a franchise that joined the league in 2022. He achieved the 1,500-run mark in just his 37th match for the team. Currently, teammates Hardik Pandya and David Miller are the only other GT players with over 800 IPL runs. Notably, Gill is also the only batsman to score a century for the Titans in the IPL, having achieved the feat three times.

Gill was a key contributor to GT's championship run in 2022, amassing 483 runs at an average of 34.50 with a strike rate of 132.33. He upped his game in the 2023 season, compiling a massive 890 runs from 17 matches at a remarkable average of 59.33. This tally puts him just behind Virat Kohli's record of 973 runs in a single IPL season (2016). Gill's 2023 campaign included three centuries and four half-centuries.

In 2023, Gill etched his name in history as the youngest-ever centurion in the IPL playoffs. His dominant knock against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium resulted in a score of 129, becoming the highest score in IPL playoff history.

Gill's IPL journey began in 2018 with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His breakthrough came in 2020 when he scored 440 runs at an average of 33.84, establishing himself as a crucial opening batsman for KKR. He continued to perform well in 2021, exceeding 400 runs before joining the Titans. Now, Gill boasts over 2,900 runs in the IPL.

