Simon Helmot replaces Simon Katich as assistant coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced Simon Helmot as the new assistant coach for the upcoming IPL 2021 season as per a Cricbuzz report. The report further states, that Katich made himself unavailable because of bio-security restrictions and family issues."He would have been needed for two and half to three months here, including for the pre-IPL camps and he felt it was too long to be inside a controlled bio-bubble. He has also mentioned about family issues and we have agreed to release him," a franchise spokesman was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz on Friday (Februay 18).



Helmot, 50, was previously part of the coaching staff of the Hyderabad team from 2012 to 2019. He recently coached the Trinbago Knight Riders side in the Caribbean Premier League.Katich, who was appointed as SRH assistant coach less than two months ago in a major support staff rejig, has previously been associated with two other IPL franchises, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Last year, he had to cut short his tenure with RCB ahead of the UAE leg due to family issues. Speculations are rife that Katich cut short his stint with Hyderabad due to difference after the IPL mega auction with team management. According to a report from Australia's ‘The Telegraph," Katich wasn’t particularly happy with how the team was being managed and further felt that the pre-auction plans were “disregarded.”Since the last season, Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin have also departed as coaches. In the mega auction held last week, Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Aiden Markram, and Marco Jansen among others.Katich participated in the two-day mega auction in Bangalore last week where Moody and other members of the support staff including Brian Lara, Muttiah Muralitharan and Hemang Badani were present too.