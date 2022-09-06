South Africa announce 15-member T20 World Cup squad, Rasssie van der Dussen dropped

South Africa have announced a strong squad for the T20 World Cup, set to be held in Australia in the months of October and November. The selection features a strong bowling attack with the likes of Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi in charge. While in the spin department, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have been given the nod.Captain Temba Bavuma returns to the squad after nursing a left elbow injury, while big hitting youngster Tristian Stubbs has been called up for his first ever senior team World Cup.

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling Reserves:Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo..



Van der Dussen, who broke his left index finger during the second Test match against England, has undergone a surgery and will take another month at least to pick up a cricket bat."Temba has recovered well. He has been playing for the Lions in Namibia over the last week and he is good to go," Victor Mpitsang, CSA's convener of selectors, said in a press briefing. "Rassie - we are all aware that he broke his finger a week ago. He went for surgery. It will take up to six weeks before he has recovered. Unfortunately, the timing of his injury didn't come at the right time." Rilee Rossouw has been named in the South Africa squad effectively as a replacement of the injured van der Dussen.The squad also saw the return of left arm fast bowler Wayne Parnell who recently return to the South African cricketing fold after Brexit