South Africa confirm 15-member squad for World Cup 2023

South Africa have confirmed their 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup. They have included pace sensation Gerald Coetzee who is only two matches old in the format while Temba Bavuma will lead the squad in the mega event. Coetzee has picked up five wickets so far including a three-wicket haul on his debut. There are not many surprises in the squad but changes can be made in it until September 28. The likes of Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeze Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen will take care of the batting unit while the pace bowling trio of Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will be the one to watch out for. With the World Cup set to be played in India, the Proteas have included two specialist spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi while Markram is the other part-time spinner in the squad as well.

Young batters Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis have not been picked. Even though the duo were picked for the ODI series against Australia, they haven't been considered for the marquee event with Wayne Parnell also left out of the 18-man squad that was picked for the series at home against the five-time champions. All three players have been released from the squad for the five-match series with the left-arm seamer set to continue his recovery from a shoulder injury. South Africa will be playing a five-match ODI series against Australia starting from September 7. As for the World Cup, South Africa will kick off their campaign with a game against Sri Lanka on October 7 in Delhi. They will be facing Afghanistan and New Zealand in two warm-up matches on September 29 and October 2 respectively.