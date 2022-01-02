South Africa vs India: Anrich Nortje ruled out of ODI series, Faf du Plessis misses out

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the ODI series against India as he continues to recover from a hip injury which kept him out of the ongoing three-match Test series as well. All-rounder Marco Jansen was included in the 17-man squad for the three-match series, which was announced on Sunday. Jansen had made his international debut in the first Test in Centurion last month as a replacement for Nortje and picked five wickets across the two innings. Meanwhile, former captain Faf du Plessis remains omitted from the South African limited overs squads. Du Plessis last played for South Africa in a Test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in February 2021.

He went on to retire from Test cricket but he was not selected in the South African squad for the T20 World Cup despite his impressive performances in T20 leagues around the world, especially the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was played just a month before the World Cup at the same venues. Temba Bavuma will lead the squad with Keshav Maharaj continuing as the deputy. Quinton de Kock, who recently quit Tests, has been picked as well. Dwaine Pretorius makes his return to the squad. Wayne Parnell, who returned to national colours during the Netherlands series, has managed to retain his spot alongside Zubayr Hamza who made his debut in the opening ODI. "This is a very exciting group and the Selection Panel and I are eager to see what they will produce," CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said. "For many of our players, it does not get bigger than playing against this powerhouse Indian team and this will be the biggest series of their young lives so far. We are looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table and wish Temba (Bavuma) and Mark (Boucher) all the best for the series."

