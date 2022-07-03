Starc declares his unavailability for this season's BBL; says want's to prioritise playing for country

Melbourne, July 3 Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has said he will not be a part of the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), becoming the first home star cricketer to confirm his unavailability for the lucrative T20 tournament.

The 32-year-old Starc last played the competition in 2014/15.

While Starc said he enjoyed BBL, he added that his approach to all franchise-based cricket remains the same and that he wants to concentrate on playing for the country.

"I have always enjoyed the BBL when I have played it ... but my approach with all franchise cricket hasn't changed over the last seven years," Starc told thewest.co.au on Sunday. "My approach to the IPL, BBL, I have looked at the Australian schedule and wanting to be as fit and well-performed for that as I can. And franchise cricket has taken a back seat."

Starc played for the Sydney Sixers in 2014/15, and since then he has rejected several potential offers from franchise leagues across the world.

Australia have an extremely busy schedule this season as, following the conclusion of the month-long series against Sri Lanka, they have limited-overs series against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, India, England and West Indies as well as a ICC T20 World Cup at home in October-November this year.

They will also play Tests against the West Indies and South Africa before the BBL window, with a tour of India, away Ashes and the 50-over World Cup in India highlighting next year's calendar.

"The schedule in the next 18 months is ridiculous. I will always keep Australian cricket front of mind, and then franchise cricket (second). I also like spending time at home and seeing my wife (cricketer Alyssa Healy)," Starc said.

