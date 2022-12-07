Steve Smith replaces Pat Cummins as Australia captain for 2nd Test against West Indies

Steve Smith will captain Australia as Pat Cummins is ruled out of the second and final Test against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval. Scott Boland will replace the ace pacer in the team.Cummins injured his right quad in the first innings of the opening Test in Perth and didn't bowl in the second essay, leaving Australia one bowler short.While Cummins reportedly passed a fitness test with physio Nick Jones during Australia's main training session on Tuesday, December 6, the management chose not to risk him, given the upcoming hectic schedule.

Cummins is expected to be fit for the first test against South Africa in Brisbane next week."I don't think he was too far away (from playing) and he will continue to build this week," Smith said of Cummins."But with what's coming up, a big series against South Africa and then Tests in India, there's a lot of cricket."From a strategic point of view, to have the possibility of (Cummins) going down and putting the load through the other quicks having bowled some overs at the end of the Perth Test, it was a risky decision to continue going.Smith, who had captained Australia during the last summer's Adelaide Test after Cummins had tested positive for Covid-19, said he will lead the side in his own way.“I have to do it my own way, I can't be someone else. I am pretty chilled – I took over for the game here last year and thought it went pretty smoothly. So same again,” he said. Smith was restored as Cummins' deputy last year after the infamous Sandpaper gate which saw Smith lose captaincy.

