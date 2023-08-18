Steve Smith ruled out of South Africa tour with injury, Marnus Labuchagne recalled

Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc are the latest players to miss out on Australia's tour of South Africa owing to injuries. Additionally, Mitchell Marsh has been named the stand-in ODI skipper for the five-match series in the absence of Pat Cummins. Smith's injury paves a way back for Marnus Labuschagne into the ODI squad after the batter had been left out of Australia's provisional World Cup squad. Starc's injury means that left-arm fast bowler Spencer Johnson, who is already part of the T20I squad, gets called up for the ODIs too.For the T20Is, Ashton Turner has been called up to replace Smith.

Smith is said to be recovering from a tendon injury to his left wrist which will keep him sidelined for up to another four weeks. Starc, on the other hand, is out due to some groin soreness. Both players are expected to join the squad in India for the three-match ODI series leading into the World Cup."The compacted Ashes series and the World Test Championship was a heavy load for the group, and we are taking a conservative approach to the build-up to the World Cup," said George Bailey, the chairman of the national selection panel."With the World Cup the priority of the squad, it was determined on advice that it was best for Steve and Mitchell to join the group in India by which time we expect them to be fully fit and available for the Indian ODI series, plus the World Cup warm-up fixture."Australia will take on South Africa in a three-match T20I series from August 30 to September 3 and the five ODI matches will start from September 7 and go all the way till September 17.

