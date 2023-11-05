Sunil Narine retires from international cricket to play in franchise leagues

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine on Sunday, announced his retirement from international cricket. The 35-year-old played 6 Tests, 65 ODIs and 51 T20Is and was part of the T20 World Cup-winning West Indies side in 2012.Sunil Narine also announced he would retiring from domestic 50-over competition at the end of the ongoing Super 50 Cup in which he is representing Trinidad and Tobago.

"I appreciate it has been over 4 years since I last played for West Indies but today I am announcing my retirement from International cricket," the veteran Kolkata Knight Riders spinner said in an Instagram post.".. I would like to acknowledge and thank Cricket West Indies, the coaching staff, passionate West Indies fans and of course my teammates who enabled me play at the highest level, in all formats and with some memorable successes."I am also taking this opportunity to bow out of domestic 50 over cricket. I love representing Trinidad & Tobago, the country of my birth, and to add another title by winning this current Super50 Cup will be the perfect send off," he added."Needless to say, outside of this, it will continue to be business as usual for me in the franchise world for the foreseeable future," he added.Narine's record for the West Indies in international cricket is impressive. He took 92 wickets in 65 ODI matches and 48 wickets in 47 T20 International matches. In addition, he played six Test matches, taking 21 wickets with best figures of 6-91