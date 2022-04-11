Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to field as Gujarat aim to make 4 in 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad have opted to bowl first against a formidable Gujarat Titans side at the DY Patil Sports Academy. Gujarat are off to a phenomenal start, having won the first three games of their maiden IPL outing. The Hardik Pandya-led side secured a thriller on Friday after Rahul Tewatia smashed a couple of sixes off the last two deliveries.

Shubman Gill also notched up his highest IPL score and hit 96 off just 59 balls. They're up against the Sunrisers, who all said and done, didn't quite look the part in their first two games. But they've set things rolling over the weekend, with a pretty easy win over CSK. Titans have surprised many with the start they have made to their season. Even though the bowling attack looked strong with the likes of Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan, there were question marks over their batting lineup.