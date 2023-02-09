Suryakumar becomes 1st Indian cricketer to debut in all 3 formats after age of 30

When it comes to T20 cricket, the flamboyant Suryakumar Yadav is undoubtedly the first name on the team sheet. After proving himself time and again in domestic cricket, Yadav got his first break in international cricket in March 2021. He immediately took advantage of the opportunity and established himself as a reliable cricketer for India in the shortest format of the game.

The batsman has scored 5549 runs in 79 first-class matches, although he has been out of India's red-ball game for a long time. However, the wait was finally over as he made his Test debut against Australia in the first Test on February 9 in Nagpur.

He became the first Indian cricketer in history to make his debut in all three formats after the age of 30. Yadav was not considered for selection despite playing well for Mumbai and in the Indian Premier League. However, during the last few years, the 32-year-old has perfected the art, and the team management thinks he is now ready for Test cricket.

In Rishabh Pant's absence, Yadav will be tasked with scoring quick runs in the middle. He is expected to be allowed to play his natural game, and if he does, the Australian bowlers may have a difficult time stopping him from scoring.

Notably, KS Bharat, like Yadav, made his India debut in the first Test against the Australian team. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been waiting in the wings for a long time, as Pant and Wriddhiman Saha were India's first-choice keepers following the retirement of MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, the keeper-batter has played in 86 first-class games and scored 4707 runs at a 37.95 average.