Suryakumar Yadav Named ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

India's cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has been named the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2023, securing the award for the second consecutive year.

Throughout the year 2023, Suryakumar showcased stellar form, amassing an impressive 733 runs in 17 innings with a striking average of 48.86 and a scintillating strike rate of 155.95. The explosive middle-order batsman exhibited his prowess with four half-centuries and two centuries, solidifying his reputation as a force to be reckoned with.

Notably, Suryakumar assumed the captaincy mantle in the absence of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, seamlessly adapting to the leadership role. He delivered impactful performances, including notable half-centuries against Australia and South Africa and a spectacular century against South Africa in India's final T20I of the year in Johannesburg.

The Mumbai Indians batter etched his name in the record books by registering India's second-fastest T20I century, achieving the milestone against Sri Lanka in just 45 deliveries. Suryakumar's prolific year saw him tally his fourth T20I century, a feat shared with Rohit Sharma and Australia's Glenn Maxwell. However, Rohit Sharma later surpassed him with a remarkable century against Afghanistan.

With a cumulative score of 2,141 runs in 60 T20I matches, Suryakumar boasts an impressive average of 45.55, complemented by a striking strike rate of 171.55.

Adding another feather to his cap, Suryakumar Yadav has been named the captain of the ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2023. The announcement, made on Tuesday, January 23, also featured three other Indian talents - Yashasvi Jaiswal, pacer Arshdeep Singh, and spinner Ravi Bishnoi - in the steller lineup.