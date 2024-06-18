Suryakumar Yadav Suffers Injury Scare Ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Matches

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav briefly worried team trainers on Monday after being struck on the hand during a net session at Kensington Oval. Yadav was batting when he was hit, but was able to continue after receiving treatment from the physiotherapist.

The incident occurred during India's first training session in the Caribbean islands, where they arrived on Sunday evening. The team had an optional training session on Monday, but the entire squad participated, including captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli.

India's first Super 8s match is against Afghanistan on Thursday in Barbados. It will be their first match in the Caribbean after playing all their Group A games in the United States.

India's Super 8 Schedule:

Date Match Venue June 20 India vs Afghanistan Bridgetown, Barbados June 22 India vs Bangladesh North Sound, Antigua June 24 Australia vs India Gros Islet, St Lucia

Kohli Seeks Improvement

Virat Kohli, struggling for form with scores of 4, 1, and 0 in the group stage, displayed focus and determination in an extended net session. Despite the hot and humid conditions, Kohli batted for nearly 40 minutes against various bowlers, including pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. He displayed aggressive intent, even clearing Bumrah for a six with a slog sweep. He was observed conferring frequently with batting coach Vikram Rathour and received throwdowns from head coach Rahul Dravid.

Jadeja's Role Uncertain

Ravindra Jadeja, another player under scrutiny, spent significant time practicing big hitting alongside Hardik Pandya. However, his place in the XI remains uncertain after minimal impact in the group stage. He was dismissed for a duck against Pakistan and hasn't had much bowling success either. If India opts for three spinners, Kuldeep Yadav appears the more likely candidate to join Jadeja and Axar Patel.

