Suryakumar Yadav, Wife Devisha Shetty Seek Blessings at Shirdi's Sai Baba Temple (Watch Video)

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with his wife Devisha Shetty, visited Shirdi on Wednesday to seek blessings at the Sai Baba temple. After the visit, he was felicitated by Shri Saibaba Sansthan’s Chief Executive Officer, Goraksh Gadilkar (IAS). The event was also attended by Public Relations Officer Tushar Shelke and Security Officer Rohidas Mali.

Maharashtra: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, along with his wife, visited Shirdi today to seek blessings at the Sai Baba temple pic.twitter.com/GdhXmUXjoo — IANS (@ians_india) January 8, 2025

Maharashtra: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, along with his wife, visited Shirdi today to seek blessings at the Sai Baba temple pic.twitter.com/GdhXmUXjoo — IANS (@ians_india) January 8, 2025

The cricketer is set to lead India in a home T20I series against England. The series, which will feature five matches, is a key part of India’s preparations for the T20 World Cup scheduled for 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

As Yadav gears up for international duties, he will also be focused on performing well for his IPL team, Mumbai Indians. The franchise retained him ahead of the mega auction. After finishing last in the IPL points table last season, Mumbai Indians will be expecting improved performances from Yadav and his teammates in the upcoming season.

Yadav, known as "Mr. 360" for his versatile batting, boasts an impressive record in T20Is, with 14 wins and only three losses as captain. He has scored 2,570 runs in 78 T20I matches at an average of 40.79, including 21 fifties and four centuries. All eyes will be on the star cricketer as he looks to lead both India and Mumbai Indians to success in 2025.