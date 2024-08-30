Suryakumar Yadav’s Bizarre Full Toss Nearly Injures Fielder in Buchi Babu Tournament 2024, Apologizes Later (Watch Video)

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who is working towards a Test team comeback, has made headlines for both his bowling and batting in the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament. Yadav is currently representing Mumbai in the tournament organized by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

During the match between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association XI at Sri Ramakrishna College Cricket Ground, Yadav drew attention on the third day with his bowling. However, he also caused a stir with a high full-toss delivery aimed at the batter's head. Tamil Nadu's Athish SR hit the ball for four runs, narrowly avoiding an injury to the fielder at short leg who had to duck quickly. Yadav, who was experimenting with off-spin, admitted his mistake and apologized in frustration.

Read Also | Suryakumar Yadav Receives Unofficial Offer from KKR for IPL 2025 Captaincy: Report

Yadav also faced an injury scare during the game, sustaining a blow to his hand while fielding in the slips during the second session. He did not take the field later in the innings. Yadav's performance in the tournament is crucial as he seeks a recall to the Test squad, having played only one Test so far.

In the current Buchi Babu tournament, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association XI have taken a commanding position. They posted a total of 350 runs in their first innings despite Mumbai's Himanshu Singh taking five wickets. TNCA XI then bowled Mumbai out for 156 runs, with R Sai Kishore leading the charge. The hosts added 286 runs in their second innings, setting a target of 510 runs for Mumbai.