Suryakumar Yadav's Explosive Knock Powers Mumbai Indians to 192/7 Against Punjab Kings in IPL

Suryakumar Yadav’s well-paced 78 runs (53 balls) helped Mumbai Indians reach a challenging 192/7 against Punjab Kings in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday.

Put in to bat first, Mumbai lost opener Ishan Kishan early for just 8 runs. However, Rohit Sharma (36) and Suryakumar Yadav provided some stability to the innings with a decent partnership. While Rohit fell to Punjab Kings’ stand-in captain Sam Curran, Yadav continued his good touch, reaching his 23rd T20 fifty.

Tilak Varma (34*) provided valuable support in the latter stages, helping Mumbai post a competitive total. Harshal Patel was the pick of the Punjab Kings bowlers, claiming 3 wickets.

With this score, Mumbai Indians will look to defend the total and revive their playoff hopes in the ongoing IPL season.