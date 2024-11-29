Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Hardik Pandya Smashes 28 Runs in an Over Against Tripura (Watch Video)

Hardik Pandya has captured attention in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with his impressive performances for the Baroda team. In a recent match against Tripura, he Showed his batting power by scoring 28 runs in a single over.

In this match, Baroda was chasing a target of 110 runs. Pandya batted at number four and delivered a remarkable innings of 47 runs off just 23 balls, which included 3 fours and 5 sixes. Notably, he scored 28 runs in one over bowled by Parvez Sultan from Tripura. He began the over with a six, followed by a dot ball, but then hit two consecutive sixes, a four, and another six, totaling 28 runs from six deliveries.

Throughout the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament, Pandya has consistently played aggressively. Earlier in the tournament, he scored an unbeaten 74 runs off 35 balls against Gujarat and followed that with 41 runs off 21 balls against Uttarakhand. In another exciting match against Tamil Nadu, he contributed 69 runs off 30 balls, leading his team to a vital win.

Hardik Pandya was on fire again 🔥🔥



The Baroda all-rounder went berserk smashing 6⃣,6⃣,6⃣,4⃣,6⃣ in an over on his way to a whirlwind 47(23) against Tripura 🙌🙌#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/1WPFeVRTumpic.twitter.com/xhgWG63y9g — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 29, 2024

Pandya's explosive batting and consistency have established him as one of the standout players in this domestic T20 competition, reinforcing his status as one of India's top all-rounders.