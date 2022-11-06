T20 WC: South Africa eliminated, as Netherlands win by 13 runs

In one of the biggest upset of the tournament, South Africa has been eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2022. The proteas fell short by 13 runs as Bavuma's men failed to chase 159. By virtue of this win, India have qualified for semi finals.

Netherlands had set a target of 159 runs vs South Africa in their T20 World Cup 2022 fixture, at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Colin Ackermann was in blistering form and smacked an unbeaten knock of 41 runs off 26 balls, helping his side post 158 for four in 20 overs. Ackermann's unbeaten knock also included three fours and two sixes. Opener Stephan Myburgh also played a crucial knock of 37 runs off 30 balls, including seven fours. Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj bagged two wickets for South Africa.