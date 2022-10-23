T20 WC: Virat Kohli gets teary eyed after India's thrilling win against Pakistan at MCG

Jubilant over India's win over Pakistan at the MCG, Virat Kohli turned emotional after guiding the team over the line.Kohli was very emotional in the end when he spoke to Ravi Shastri, the presenter. He said that he was at loss of words. He then chose a few to speak and said that this was his best innings ever in T20Is.

"It is a surreal atmosphere. I have no idea how it happened. Hardik kept telling me keeping believing. I am lost for words. I think when Shaheen bowled, I told Hardik, let's get him down. I was kind of pumping myself up in the death overs. Standing here feels like it was meant to be. This is my best innings. I will count this innings higher than Mohali one. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys have supported me and shown so much love. I am very grateful for such support," said Kohli. "I have seen Virat Kohli playing for many years, but I have never seen a tear in his eyes before," said Harsha Bhogle as the Indian team crowded around Kohli after his match-winning knock.