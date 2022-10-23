T20 World Cup 2022: Anushka Sharma reacts on Virat Kohli's match winning knock against Pakistan

India pulled off a sensational four-wicket win against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match. Chasing a target of 160. Virat Kohli was the star of the show guiding India to a memorable win.Anushka Sharma, after the game, took to Instagram and penned a short, heartwarming message for her husband after his Melbourne heroics.

"You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin," Anushka's post read.

The cricketer, in his post-match interview, credited Hardik Pandya for constantly encouraging and assuring him from the other side. The cricketer also said that this is one of his best T20 innings in his career. Meanwhile, Anushka is currently busy with the filming of Chakda Xpress, the biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, in Bengal. The actress has been spotted shooting different scenes in different parts of the state. She was recently spotted wearing the Indian team jersey and shooting a scene at Kolkata’s famous Eden Gardens stadium.