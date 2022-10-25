T20 World Cup 2022: Swiggy announces discount code to celebrate Virat Kohli’s MCG knock

Virat Kohli hit two unbelievable consecutive sixes off Haris Rauf in the 19th over of the Super 12 game between Indian and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. With those two deliveries from his heroic 53-ball 82*, Kohli completely changed the momentum in India’s favour.

Now food delivery app Swiggy came up with a discount code in honour of the former India skipper. Released a discount coupon called "KINGKOHLI82" to celebrate Kohli’s knock of 82 runs. Applying the coupon code would give customers a flat discount of Rs 82 on their Swiggy order.Twitter users and cricket fans were amused by Swiggy’s discount code. Swiggy clarified that the discount was only applicable to the first 40,000 customers.