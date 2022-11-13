T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav in the fray for Player of Tournament award

Virat Kohli and Surya Kumar Yadav have been shortlisted for the Player of the Tournament in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 along with seven more players, International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday. After a rollercoaster journey, Pakistan and England have advanced to the summit clash, which will be played on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Player of the Tournament shortlist is comprised of nine outstanding individuals who all impressed and helped their teams win games.

Three players from England, two from Pakistan, and one each from Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have also made it to the list and are in contention to win the title.The nine nominees are Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza and Alex Hales.