T20 World Cup 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Felicitates Mumbai Players Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

In a heartwarming gesture celebrating the achievements of Indian cricketers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde felicitated Surya Kumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dube at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai. The event, held to honor the players' exceptional contributions in India's T20 World Cup win in West Indies.

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma dedicated the T20 World Cup trophy to the entire nation during the felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. “This trophy is for the entire nation. Along with all the players who have represented the country, we want to dedicate it to our fans, who have waited for 11 years,” said Rohit. The Indian cricket team players landed in New Delhi early on Thursday after they were stuck in Barbados due to bad weather. They met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then travelled to Mumbai where they took part in a victory parade ahead of the felicitation ceremony.

Departing from Barbados after Hurricane Beryl, Rohit's Team India touched down in New Delhi on Thursday. Rohit and Co. have returned home after India's title-winning campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean. Ending the long wait for an ICC title, Rohit's Team India outclassed South Africa by seven runs in the thrilling final at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arranged the charter flight for the Indian squad, support staff, the players' families, board officials and members of the travelling media contingent after the departure of the Indian squad was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl.