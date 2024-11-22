“It Is Like Taking a Bullet for Your Country.”: Debutant Nitish Reddy Reveals Gambhir’s Advice on Facing Bouncers in IND vs AUS Test (Watch Video)

Nitish Kumar Reddy had a solid start to his Test career on Day 1 of India’s opening match against Australia in the first Test at Perth. The all-rounder top-scored for India in the first innings, contributing 41 runs off 59 balls, including six fours and a six. His efforts came as the rest of the Indian batting order, apart from Rishabh Pant, struggled to cope with the Australian pace attack.

After play ended on Day 1, Reddy spoke about the advice he received from India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, on how to face the challenging bouncers in Perth.

“It was a great feeling. I always dreamt of playing for India and it was fantastic to receive the cap from Virat Kohli, who has been my idol since I started playing cricket.” And about his 41, Nitish added: “I just went with my plans and my partner Rishabh (Pant) is an attacking batter, and he was guiding me all the time. There was not much drift for (Nathan) Lyon and I decided to get some quick runs and help the team move ahead,” Reflecting on receiving his Test cap, Reddy said.

“The wicket was helping a lot, so we didn’t need to do much to get the wickets. We kept our discipline, and eventually, the wickets came our way,” Reddy said. “At the break, we discussed the importance of discipline in bowling, which Bumrah, Siraj, and Harshit (Rana) did really well, he added.

On the eve of his debut, Reddy shared a quiet dinner with fellow debutant Harshit Rana. “We knew about our selection and decided to stay calm and not get too excited,” Reddy said.

Reddy, ever self-aware, acknowledged the significance of his debut but was focused on continuing his progress. “This was a good start, but it wasn’t a dream innings. I need to continue like this,” he added.

Ahead of the Test, Reddy recalled a motivating conversation with coach Gautam Gambhir, who encouraged him to embrace the challenges of playing in Perth. “Our coach said, ‘You’re playing for the country, and in places like Perth, there will be bounce. Take it on your shoulder, on your body, it’s like taking a bullet for your country.’ That really inspired me,” Reddy said. Gambhir’s guidance helped Reddy tackle the extra bounce and pace that the Perth pitch offered. Reddy’s defensive play and sound technique allowed him to hold his ground before being dismissed.

Australia's bowlers, led by Josh Hazlewood, dominated the Indian batting line-up, wrapping up India’s innings for just 150 runs. Hazlewood finished with figures of 4/29, while Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Mitch Marsh took two wickets each.

India’s top order crumbled under pressure, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) being dismissed early. Devdutt Padikkal faced 22 balls without scoring before he too was sent back. Virat Kohli, struggling with the bat, fell victim to an extra bounce, and KL Rahul’s dismissal sparked controversy, with the third umpire making a questionable decision due to "poor supply of technology."

At stumps on Day 1, Australia were comfortably placed at 67/7.