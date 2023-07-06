Tamim Iqbal retires from international cricket with immediate effect

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has shocked the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from international cricket. He was playing only the 50-over format at the highest level even as Bangladesh are in the middle of a series against Afghanistan. The team lost the opening game while Tamim couldn't shine in the first ODI. There were reports about him not being fit for the opener as well but even then he had decided to play. Tamim Iqbal called for a sudden press conference at 12 PM (local time) and made the announcement.

Tamim made his ODI debut in February 2007 and ends his limited-overs career with the most ODI runs (8313) and hundreds (14) for Bangladesh. He is the third highest run-scorer in ODIs among active players, behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.Tamim scored 5134 runs in Tests at an average of 38.89, with 10 centuries in 70 matches.