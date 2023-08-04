Tamim Iqbal steps down from Bangladesh's ODI captaincy with immediate effect

New Delhi [India], August 4 : Tamim Iqbal announced his decision to step down as the Bangladesh ODI team captain with immediate effect after suffering a back injury that ruled him out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

The 34-year-old, who had recently announced his retirement from ODIs before withdrawing the same, addressed the press alongside Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan on Thursday.

The decision was made after he was ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. As Bangladesh continues to shift their focus towards the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the left-handed opener will look to manage his workload while BCB hopes he will be ready in time for the home ODIs against New Zealand.

"I will step down as captain and concentrate as a player and try to give my best whenever the opportunity comes," Tamim told the press as quoted by ICC.

Last month, Tamim had announced a shock retirement from international cricket during the home ODI series against Afghanistan. However, he changed his decision a day after with intervention from Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina.

"The honourable Prime Minister invited me to her residence this afternoon. We had a long discussion after which she instructed me to return to cricket. I am withdrawing my retirement. I can say no to anyone but it is impossible to say no to the most important person in the country," Tamim said after his meet with pm last month.

