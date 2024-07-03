Team India Homecoming: Special Air India Flight Lands in Barbados To Bring T20 World Cup Champions Home

The Indian cricket team, fresh from their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, is finally set to fly out of Barbados after facing unexpected delays due to Hurricane Beryl. The team's journey home, initially hindered by the category 4 hurricane, is now back on track, marking the beginning of their celebratory return to India. The flight to take the Men in Blue has finally arrived in Barbados. Hurricane Beryl, a powerful Category 4 storm, hit the island on Sunday evening, forcing a complete shutdown of the country and stranding the Indian contingent for two days.

#WATCH | A special flight of Air India lands at Barbados Airport. Team India will fly back to the country on this flight. pic.twitter.com/5q8NaiIJGP — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

According to a ANI tweet, a special flight of Air India has landed at Barbados airport and Team India will fly back to the country on the flight. The Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, played a crucial role in facilitating the team's departure. She announced that the airport was expected to become operational within six to 12 hours, effectively ending the hurricane-induced shutdown.

The contingent was expected to leave Bridgetown at 6pm (local time) and land in Delhi on Wednesday at 7.45pm (IST) but according to Sports Tak, the Indian team is now likely to reach New Delhi by 5 am on Thursday. "It's coming home," the BCCI wrote on X at 8:30 am on Wednesday, suggesting that the team might finally be ready to leave Barbados. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will later felicitate the players, but the schedule of that event has not yet been finalised.Life-threatening winds and storm lashed Barbados and nearby islands on Monday. The country, with a population of close to three lakh, has been in lockdown since Sunday evening.